FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Morse Diggs retires after 41 years

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

FOX 5 says goodbye to Morse Diggs after 41 years

Tuesday was the end of an era at FOX 5 Atlanta after more than four decades. Morse Diggs is retiring after 41 years here. Here’s a look back at his incredible career.

ATLANTA - It's not every day you witness a class act. In a bittersweet moment on Oct. 31, 2023, reporter Morse Diggs signed off for his last time after more than 40 years in television.

Diggs, who has developed a reputation as Atlanta's hardest hitting journalist with the most impeccable sense of style, has announced his retirement. He says he'll be trading in his sharp suits and fedoras for comfortable clothes he can wear to keep up with his granddaughter.

When asked about memorable moments over the years, Diggs was certain one of his most important stories was his breaking coverage of the Centennial Olympic Park bombing on July 27, 1996.

Morse Diggs talks about career

Reporter Morse Diggs talks about his 40+ year career in Atlanta

In an exclusive interview with Good Day Atlanta's Alyse Eady, Diggs revealed his secret for gaining access to all sorts of inside stories across Atlanta.

"People trust me. I'll get emails, even today, from folks I don't know," Diggs said when asked what he hopes his legacy will be, "They'll say ‘You’re believable. We trust you. It's balanced, it's fair.' I'd like that to be number one."

Here's a look back at his stellar career over the decades:

Look back at Morse Diggs' career

FOX 5 reporter Morse Diggs is retiring after 40 years. Here's a look back at his career.