Morrow Police Department hires new chief
article
MORROW, Ga. - The Morrow Police Department announced Monday it's under new command.
The department's new chief, Renan Lopez de Azua, is returning home to Clayton County where he grew up.
He is formerly from the Brookhaven Police Department and spent years with the Clayton County Police Department prior to that.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.