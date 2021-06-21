Expand / Collapse search

Morrow Police Department hires new chief

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Morrow
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The Morrow Police Department's new chief, Renan Lopez de Azua, is returning home to Clayton County where he grew up. 

MORROW, Ga. - The Morrow Police Department announced Monday it's under new command.

He is formerly from the Brookhaven Police Department and spent years with the Clayton County Police Department prior to that.

