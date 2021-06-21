Morrow Police Department hires new chief

article

The Morrow Police Department announced Monday it's under new command.

The department's new chief, Renan Lopez de Azua, is returning home to Clayton County where he grew up.

He is formerly from the Brookhaven Police Department and spent years with the Clayton County Police Department prior to that.

