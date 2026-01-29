Morris Brown College receives $800K for security, scholarships

article

The Brief Morris Brown College received more than $800,000 in new financial support. Most of the funding will go toward campus security and emergency planning. Donations also include scholarship and operational support.



What we know:

The largest share — about $700,000 — comes from a federal grant sponsored by U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams. College officials say that money will be used to improve campus security, including creating emergency response plans, upgrading technology and hiring additional public safety personnel.

Additional donations total $110,000. The Sixth District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church contributed $60,000 to support the college’s general operations. Atlanta rapper and producer T.I. donated $50,000 to fund endowment scholarships for students.

The grant arrives less than a week after Morris Brown was among several historically Black colleges and universities targeted by emailed threats that were later determined to be a hoax. The new financial support also comes about a week after the college reinstated its president following his abrupt firing roughly two weeks earlier.

