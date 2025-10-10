Moreland Avenue shooting leaves woman injured, under investigation

article

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting Friday night that left a woman wounded along Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

What we know:

Officers were called to the Burger King located in the 1100 block of Moreland Avenue SE just before 8 p.m. after reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was alert, conscious, and breathing when officers reached the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about what led to the shooting or whether any arrests have been made.

Investigators have not said if the woman was targeted or struck by stray gunfire.

The name and condition of the woman has not been released.