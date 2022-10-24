Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Moreland Avenue

article

Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian just south of Interstate 20 in Atlanta.

Atlanta police tell FOX 5 the crash happened just after midnight on the 400 block of Moreland Avenue.

Officials say the pedestrian, described only as an adult, was struck by the vehicle and died from their injuries at the scene.

The driver, who has not been identified, stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.

It is not known if they will face charges at this time.