More than two pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop, deputies say

article

Deputies in Fulton County said they made a drug bust during a recent traffic stop.

Jamal Perry faces charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, theft by receiving stolen property, and failure to obey a traffic control device were sought.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said Perry was pulled over for disobeying a traffic control lights on Nov. 24.

Deputies said a member of the Fulton County Crime Suppression Scorpion Unit smelled a "strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle" and performed a search of the vehicle.

Deputies said they found oxycodone and 2.5 pounds of marijuana inside. Deputies said they also found a firearm reported stolen to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Perry posted bond and was released on Saturday, according to jail records.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS