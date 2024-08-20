More than 100 rabbits found in Chattanooga home, rescue underway

Image 1 of 7 ▼

The Humane Society of the United States is working with the McKamey Animal Center to rescue over 100 rabbits from a Chattanooga residence after an overwhelmed caregiver requested help.

The rescue operation began Aug. 20, when the Humane Society and McKamey Animal Center teams arrived at the property around 8 a.m. to find the caregiver and more than 100 rabbits living in extremely unsanitary conditions.

The rabbits were found suffering from various ailments, including flea infestations, hair loss, and injuries caused by overcrowding. Multiple nursing litters and rabbits of different ages were discovered burrowing in furniture throughout the home. Veterinarians noted that several rabbits might be pregnant.

The caregiver, who has been caring for pet rabbits for over 30 years, explained that a recent health crisis led to the rabbit population growing out of control, surpassing his ability to provide proper care. Realizing he could no longer manage, he reached out to the McKamey Animal Center, which then sought the assistance of the Humane Society.

"This situation stands out because the caregiver recognized his limitations and chose to seek help, showing his love for his pets by allowing them the chance to find better homes," said Jessica Johnson, senior director of the Humane Society’s Animal Rescue Team. "We are grateful to the McKamey Animal Center for inviting us to assist in giving the caregiver and each of his rabbits a new beginning."

Inga Fricke, Executive Director of the McKamey Animal Center, expressed gratitude for the Humane Society’s support, noting, "The house is sadly in deplorable condition and is not suited for animals to reside in at this time."

The Humane Society is now transporting the rabbits to a temporary emergency shelter, where they will undergo thorough examinations and receive necessary medical treatment. Once the rabbits are healthy, the Humane Society will work with shelter and rescue partners to find adoptive homes for them.