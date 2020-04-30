More 'market days' at AMS to provide families with food

There are a lot of families out there right now worried about how they'll get food on the table. That's why officials with Atlanta Motor Speedway have announced more "market days" at the track to help meet that need.

Hampton Elementary School and the Atlanta Community Food Bank are helping in the effort.

April 30, 2020 - Previous market day at AMS (Atlanta Motor Speedway)

The first mobile market of the month is scheduled for Friday, May 1, and they'll be held every Friday through May 22. The market opens at 11 a.m. and runs while supplies last.

Families will be given 30 to 40 pounds of food, free of charge. It's open to anyone in the community.

The mobile markets have already provided food for more than 10,000 people.

“Hampton Elementary and Atlanta Community Food Bank have done a fantastic job recognizing and meeting the need of people who live in our community,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “We’re proud to work alongside them to help as many people as possible during these difficult times.”

All items will be pre-bagged and placed in the backseat or the trunk of vehicles of families who are participating.

RESOURCES:

