Greensboro Novelis aluminum plant reopens following weekend explosion
GREENSBORO, Ga. - The Novelis aluminum recycling plant in Greensboro has reopened after an explosion over the weekend.
What we know:
According to the company, the plant—a global leader in aluminum rolling and recycling—restarted casting operations on Wednesday after staff assessed the facility and cleaned up impacted areas.
The backstory:
The explosion was first reported Sunday evening. Greene County Public Safety and EMA Director Joe Bashore said the blast originated in the "stack house," a filtration component located outside the main building. The explosion triggered secondary fires on conveyor belts inside the facility.
Novelis stated that the explosion damaged a baghouse and "cold end" equipment, though all 16 employees on-site at the time evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
The cause of the explosion has not yet been released, and Novelis officials say an investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article came from Novelis emailing FOX 5.