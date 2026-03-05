Greensboro Novelis aluminum plant reopens following weekend explosion

The Brief Casting operations at the Novelis recycling plant in Greensboro resumed Wednesday, three days after a significant explosion and fire. Officials say the blast began in an external stack house before spreading to conveyor belts and equipment inside the main building. While the facility sustained damage to its filtration and cold end systems, all employees evacuated safely and the cause remains under investigation.



The Novelis aluminum recycling plant in Greensboro has reopened after an explosion over the weekend.

What we know:

According to the company, the plant—a global leader in aluminum rolling and recycling—restarted casting operations on Wednesday after staff assessed the facility and cleaned up impacted areas.

The backstory:

The explosion was first reported Sunday evening. Greene County Public Safety and EMA Director Joe Bashore said the blast originated in the "stack house," a filtration component located outside the main building. The explosion triggered secondary fires on conveyor belts inside the facility.

Novelis stated that the explosion damaged a baghouse and "cold end" equipment, though all 16 employees on-site at the time evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the explosion has not yet been released, and Novelis officials say an investigation is ongoing.