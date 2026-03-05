Atlanta United, FOX 5 partner to air 'encore' match broadcasts

The Brief FOX 5 Atlanta will air full-match "encore" replays of Atlanta United games on Saturday, providing a new free viewing option for fans. The partnership kicks off March 7 with a replay of the Feb. 28 match against San Jose, followed by weekly broadcasts through the 2026 season. While live games stay on Apple TV, this deal aims to boost soccer’s local profile ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



Atlanta United and FOX 5 Atlanta have launched a strategic partnership to bring "encore" broadcasts of the club’s Major League Soccer regular season matches to television for the first time in franchise history.

What we know:

The agreement, which runs through the 2026 season, allows fans across North Georgia to watch full replays of Atlanta United matches for free on FOX 5 Saturdays following a match. The inaugural encore presentation airs Saturday, March 7. It will feature a full replay of Atlanta United’s February 28 road match against the San Jose Earthquakes.

While live broadcasts remain exclusive to Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass, this new deal provides an additional, free window for United fans to catch the action.

Local perspective:

The partnership comes as Atlanta prepares to take center stage on the global soccer map with the FIFA World Cup 2026 less than 100 days away.

"FOX 5 has provided top-tier coverage of our club on-and-off the pitch since our inception," said Atlanta United SVP and Chief Business Officer Skate Noftsinger. "They are an ideal local broadcast partner to amplify our brand and introduce new audiences to the excitement of our matches. This agreement exemplifies a shared commitment to increasing access to soccer during a monumental year not only for Atlanta United and MLS, but also for FOX stations throughout the nation with FIFA World Cup 2026 on the horizon."

What's next:

Atlanta United returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for its home opener this Saturday, March 7, against Real Salt Lake at 7:30 p.m.