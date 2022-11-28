Man critically injured in shooting at NW Atlanta boarding house

article

A shooting at a northwest Atlanta boarding home left a man fighting for his life early Monday morning.

Police say the shooting happened before 1:30 a.m. at a boarding house on the 1800 block of Moore Street NW.

According to investigators, the male victim got into a fight with someone over his girlfriend. The fight eventually escalated into a shooting.

Medics rushed the man to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or any potential suspects in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the shooting that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.