Months-long investigation leads to arrests, large drug seizure

article

The Brief Two brothers were arrested twice during a months-long drug trafficking investigation. Authorities said the trafficking ring operates in parts of Georgia and Alabama. Nearly $200,000 worth of marijuana was seized during the investigation.



Two brothers were arrested, and large amounts of drugs were seized following an 8-month investigation into a trafficking organization operating in parts of Georgia and Alabama, according to officials.

The backstory:

Law enforcement executed the first search warrant on May 1 in Muscogee County, leading to a large seizure of marijuana and cash. Brothers Jacob and Maurice Robinson were arrested and charged as a result.

Another search was conducted in Russell County on Saturday, Jan. 10, where both Robinsons were apprehended a second time.

Over the course of the investigation, authorities recovered 38.2 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $173,400.00, four firearms (one of which was stolen), three vehicles seized and $18,745 in cash.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Drugs confiscated from brothers in Georgia, according to officials. (Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)

Dig deeper:

The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office Collaborative Intelligence Group led the investigation in partnership with the Russell County Sheriff's Office and the GBI Gang Task Force targeting the organization in Muscogee County, Georgia, and Russell County, Alabama.

Maurice and Jacob are both charged with trafficking marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property. Jacob is facing an additional charge of certain persons forbidden.

What's next:

An investigation remains active and additional charges are expected.