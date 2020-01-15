Montell Jordan hosts album release party at City Winery

Next month marks 25 years since a young singer named Montell Jordan officially arrived on the music scene, as his debut single “This Is How We Do it” hit the airwaves and began a steady climb to the Number One spot on the music charts. Now, the metro Atlanta resident is back with a new album, which he’ll celebrate with a live show at one of the city’s top venues.

Montell Jordan’s "Masterpeace" album release party is happening Wednesday night at City Winery Atlanta at Atlanta's Ponce City Market. The new album (along with its lead single, called “When I’m Around You,” featuring Lecrae) marks a return to R&B for the singer-songwriter, who moved from making popular music to ministry after releasing a string of hits through the late 1990s.

Jordan currently serves as the executive pastor of music, marriage, and men’s ministry at Victory World Church in Norcross, and released a book with his wife Kristin in 2017, titled "This Is How We Do It! Making Your Marriage a Masterpeace."

"Masterpeace" contains 10 new R&B-flavored tracks (including one called “I’m All In” featuring his wife) which Jordan says comprise a soundtrack for married couples. He’ll perform some of those new songs at the City Winery show; doors open at 6 p.m., and tickets range from $50 to $65.

Before taking the stage at City Winery Atlanta, Montell Jordan stopped by the venue to chat with us on Good Day Atlanta.


