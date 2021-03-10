Monroe County students accused of threatening teacher

article

Officials said two Mary Persons High School students turned themselves in to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office after deputies discovered threats against a teacher in an email conversation.

Deputies said Mary Persons High School administration contacted law enforcement on March 3 regarding terroristic threats towards a teacher.

School officials showed investigators the allegedly threatening email conversation.

The conversation was between 17-year-olds Caleb Cooper and Alexia Lassor. Police said the emails were flagged by the school system's monitoring system.

Authorities said teens were charged with terroristic threats and acts and released on bond.

The students are suspended from school pending a tribunal.

Both teens are being charged as adults, officials said.

