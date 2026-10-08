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Monroe County school bus evacuated: Cologne bottle mistaken for grenade

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Georgia
Published October 8, 2026 9:49 PM EDT
Published October 8, 2026 9:49 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Students on a Monroe County school bus were evacuated Thursday afternoon after a report of a hand grenade on board.
    • A bomb detection dog searched the bus on Highway 42 and found no explosive devices.
    • Sheriff's deputies found a cologne bottle shaped like a hand grenade inside a student's bag.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies evacuated a Monroe County school bus Thursday afternoon after receiving a report that a student had a hand grenade, but authorities ultimately found only a cologne bottle inside a bag.

Monroe County school bus evacuated

What we know:

Deputies responded to a report of a student carrying a hand grenade on a school bus around 3:28 p.m. Thursday. The bus stopped along Highway 42 at Logwall Baptist Church, where officials evacuated the students.

A Monroe County Sheriff's Office bomb detection dog searched the bus and found no explosives. Deputies then searched the vehicle and located a cologne bottle that closely resembled a hand grenade in a student's bag.

Authorities clear the scene

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding whether the student will face disciplinary action or charges. It is also unclear if the student intentionally brought the bottle to cause a disturbance.

What's next:

Deputies confiscated the cologne bottle and turned it over to school officials. After declaring the scene safe, law enforcement permitted the driver and students to resume their bus route.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Monroe County Sheriff's Office Accreditation Manager and Public Information Officer Anna Greene Watkins, who provided details about the incident via an official release.

GeorgiaEducationCrime and Public Safety