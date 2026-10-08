Monroe County school bus evacuated: Cologne bottle mistaken for grenade

The Brief Students on a Monroe County school bus were evacuated Thursday afternoon after a report of a hand grenade on board. A bomb detection dog searched the bus on Highway 42 and found no explosive devices. Sheriff's deputies found a cologne bottle shaped like a hand grenade inside a student's bag.



Deputies evacuated a Monroe County school bus Thursday afternoon after receiving a report that a student had a hand grenade, but authorities ultimately found only a cologne bottle inside a bag.

Monroe County school bus evacuated

What we know:

Deputies responded to a report of a student carrying a hand grenade on a school bus around 3:28 p.m. Thursday. The bus stopped along Highway 42 at Logwall Baptist Church, where officials evacuated the students.

A Monroe County Sheriff's Office bomb detection dog searched the bus and found no explosives. Deputies then searched the vehicle and located a cologne bottle that closely resembled a hand grenade in a student's bag.

Authorities clear the scene

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding whether the student will face disciplinary action or charges. It is also unclear if the student intentionally brought the bottle to cause a disturbance.

What's next:

Deputies confiscated the cologne bottle and turned it over to school officials. After declaring the scene safe, law enforcement permitted the driver and students to resume their bus route.