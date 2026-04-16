Monroe County school bus driver arrested are 'erratic' driving

The Brief A 63-year-old bus driver was stopped by deputies Wednesday morning after reports of erratic driving near Maynards Mill Road. The driver reportedly refused field sobriety tests but consented to a blood draw after showing signs of impairment. The driver was arrested, and the school system has launched its own investigation.



A Monroe County School bus driver was arrested after driving erratically, according to deputies.

What we know:

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a report about a Monroe County school bus being driven erratically in the area of Shi Road and Maynard's Mill Road about 6:55 a.m. Wednesday. A deputy located the vehicle and said the bus was swerving into other lanes. He conducted a traffic stop and reported that the driver showed signs of impairment.

Though the driver, identified as 63-year-old James Haggins of Conyers, denied any use of drugs or alcohol, he refused to perform field sobriety tests. Haggins did, however, consent to providing a blood sample for further testing.

There were no students on the bus at the time of the incident.

What's next:

Haggins was booked into the Monroe County Jail, but the sheriff's office website shows he is no longer in custody as of Thursday morning. The Monroe County School System is now conducting its own investigation into the matter.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not said if the blood test showed signs of drugs or alcohol. It's also unclear the exact charges Haggins faces.

FOX 5 has reached out to the sheriff's office for more details.