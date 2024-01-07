7-year-old Macon boy 'mistakenly' shoots sister

A 12-year-old girl is in the hospital, recovering from serious injuries after she was "mistakenly" shot by her little brother, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to a home off of Sanders Road in Macon at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

They said the 7-year-old boy thought he was grabbing an air-soft gun, but it was a 22-caliber handgun.

The sister was rushed to the Children's Hospital in Macon. Her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

"Please make sure that all weapons are properly secured and kept out of the reach of children," a spokesperson from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.