Malnourished pets found living in their own feces, urine in Monroe County

Several animals found malnourished living in deplorable conditions were taken from a home in Monroe County on Sunday.

Deputies were called to check out a house on Bar None Road.

That's where they discovered a dead dog, several malnourished dogs, a cat, and a dead snake that appeared to have been eaten by another animal.

Officials say animal feces and urine covered a large portion of the floor. One dog looked like it hadn't eaten in several weeks, according to officials.

The animals had matted fur with large amounts of fecal matter stuck to it.

Warrants have been taken out for 31-year-old Robert Wood and 36-year-old Sabrina Parks, the animals' owners.

If you know anything about the whereabouts of either Wood or Parks, you're asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 478-994-7593 or 478-994-7048. You can also contact the department through their Facebook, Instagram page or app.