Mom of slain Atlanta airman in disbelief accused killer is out on bond

The mom of Senior Airmen Roger Fortson, who is from the Atlanta-area, left in disbelief that the fired Florida sheriff’s deputy charged in the killing of her son was able to get out of jail.

Former Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputy Eddie Duran was released from lock up on Aug. 29 after posting a $100,000 bond.

For Mika Fortson, putting a price on Roger’s death is impossible, but there is one thing she knows, the bond set for the former deputy charged with her son’s death was way too low.

"That was pocket change for him," she said. "Roger’s life was worth more than $100,000."

Last week, Duran was booked for manslaughter. The arrest came more than three months after Duran shot and killed Roger at the front door of his northwest Florida apartment while responding to a domestic disturbance that turned out to be a false call.

Roger, who is from Atlanta, was killed when he came to the door holding his legally owned gun pointed down. Duran's attorney says he feared for his life.

"When he went to jail, I had a good night's sleep," Mika said. "He's the boogeyman in my dreams."

For Mika, when she heard Duran bonded out she was shocked. She believes if the situation was reversed, her son would not get a bond.

"Now that he's out, I can't sleep, I don't have peace," Mika said. "It just started all over."

Charging a Florida law enforcement officer with manslaughter is rare. If convicted, Duran faces up to 30 years in prison. For Mika, her goal is not justice, but change, so Roger's death is not for nothing. She says she is not sure if change will come if Duran is not held accountable.

"No matter what they do, I can't get Senior Airman Roger Fortson, I will never get him back," she said. "I will always hold my baby, little Roger, in my heart."

Just about two months after losing Roger, Mika lost her younger son, 16-year-old Andre Fortson, who was shot and killed at an apartment complex in DeKalb County.

