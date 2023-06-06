Mom gives birth to baby on side of I-285 in Dunwoody

article

Medical crews are helping a woman who gave birth on the side of Interstate 285 Tuesday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 that the baby couldn't wait any longer, forcing the mother to pull over on the side of the road of the westbound lane of I-285 near Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

SKYFOX 5 cameras showed multiple Dunwoody first responders on the shoulder at around 8 a.m. helping the woman.

The identity of the mom and the gender of the baby have not been released at this time.

The surprise birth caused the right lane of the interstate to be blocked as crews worked at the scene. All lanes have since been reopened,