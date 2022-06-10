Missing 13-year-old DeKalb County boy last seen on Memorial Drive

article

DeKalb County police are searching for a 13-year-old boy missing since Thursday.

Officials say 13-year-old Mohamed Bate was last seen Thursday near the 5400 block of Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain.

Bate is described as being 5-feet-8-inches tall with a weight of around 100 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

The missing boy was last known to be wearing black pants and black-and-white sneakers.

IF you have any information that could help find Mohamed Bate, please call the DeKalb County Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

