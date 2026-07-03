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MLK Jr. Birth Home reopens in Atlanta after restoration

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Published July 3, 2026 6:30 AM EDT
Published July 3, 2026 6:30 AM EDT
Martin Luther King Jr. birth home reopening
Martin Luther King Jr. birth home reopening

Martin Luther King Jr. birth home reopening

The National Park Service has announced the reopening of the Martin Luther King Jr. Birth Home after an extensive restoration project that began when the site closed in late 2023.

The Brief

    • The Martin Luther King Jr. Birth Home is reopening after nearly two years of restoration work.
    • The historic home has been closed since late 2023 for preservation efforts.
    • The National Park Service marked the reopening ahead of welcoming visitors.

ATLANTA - One of Atlanta's most significant historic landmarks is welcoming visitors once again.

What we know:

The National Park Service has announced the reopening of the Martin Luther King Jr. Birth Home after an extensive restoration project that began when the site closed in late 2023.

The historic home, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was born and spent the first years of his life, officially reopens to the public on Friday. Park officials marked the milestone ahead of the reopening, celebrating the completion of preservation work designed to protect the landmark for future generations.

The birth home is part of the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park and is one of Atlanta's most visited historic sites. Visitors will once again be able to experience the home and learn about the early life of the civil rights leader.

The Source

  • A FOX 5 Atlanta photojournalist attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony and other information came from National Park Service. 

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