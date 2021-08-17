Expand / Collapse search
Man found shot to death at SW Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA - Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man at a southwest Atlanta gas station.

Officials say the shooting happened around midnight at the Shell gas station on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Fairburn Road.

Police say the man was found dead with a gunshot wound to his back. The victim's identity has not been released.

Investigators say it's unclear what led up to the shooting and they are looking for possible surveillance footage.

If you know anything that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

