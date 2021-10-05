Expand / Collapse search
Miya Marcano's body positively identified, medical examiner says

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 35 Orlando

Residents of Marcano's complex call for more security

Friends and family of Miya Marcano are heartbroken after deputies said they found what they believe to be the body of the missing Orlando teenager. Residents of the apartment complex where Marcano lived are calling for enhanced security measures.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A body found at an Orlando apartment complex on Saturday has been confirmed to be missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano.

A medical examiner positively identified the remains as Marcano, who went missing on September 24.

"A positive identification of a female whose body was recovered in a wooded area on October 2, 2021 has been identified as Miya Marcano. This case is currently under active law enforcement investigation and any further requests for information, including cause and manner of death, will be deferred to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office," the Chief Medical Examiner wrote in a statement.

Miya-Marcano-missing-6

Miya Marcano, 19, was reported missing after she did not board a scheduled flight from Orlando to Ft. Lauderdale on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

Miya-Marcano-missing-7.jpg

Miya Marcano, 19, was reported missing after she did not board a scheduled flight from Orlando to Ft. Lauderdale on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

The cause of death was not released. 

Miya's body was found in a wooded area near the Tymber Skan Condominiums in Orlando. Overgrown fields, trash and abandoned buildings line the area where she was found.  

"She was only 19 years old. She had the whole rest of her life ahead of her," said Miya’s cousin, Caili Sue, during a weekend vigil. "I can’t even put into words how we are feeling right now as a family. I feel defeated. I feel like I failed my cousin and I don’t know how I’m going to get through this."

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said their main and only suspect, the now deceased, Armando Caballero’s cellphone pinged in the area between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. the night Miya disappeared.

Miya was a student at Valencia College. 

