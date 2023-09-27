Family of woman kidnapped, murdered during 'fun' night in Atlanta honors her spirit

Mitchell Dang was beautiful, happy and blogging about heading into downtown Atlanta to dance the night away, in a video that her family shared with FOX 5 News.

That was the night of Aug. 26. Four days later, her body would be found in a parking deck across the street from the Fulton County Courthouse.

Atlanta Police would later uncover that the Norcross woman was kidnapped, robbed of her cellphone, and then murdered by a total stranger.

The family of Mitchell Dang say they are working through their emotions as they honor her life.

"A lot of emotions, empty is one of them, very sad and in shock," her sister, Mary Dang said, as she clutch the hands of her mother and other sister, Maggie.

The then 25-year-old had asked her mom if she could go dancing with friends at Alley Cat Atlanta, which is a music venue. However, what actually happened once she got downtown is under investigation.

"However it happened, it happened…we don't know. [Police tell us] that she went to a music venue and on her way back to the car she was attacked by a stranger that they arrested on Friday. so the 22nd," her sister explained.

The family now focuses on a shrine for Mitchell, placed on what would have been her 26th birthday. It will be displayed for 49 days, as part of their Buddhist religion, as her spirit prepares for its final resting place.

"My parents came here from Vietnam after the war. We didn’t have much, but we always had each other," Mary said with tears in her eyes.

Ja' Keivious Arnold (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Police say Ja’ Keivious Arnold has been charged with murder, kidnapping and robbery in connection to the young woman’s death.

He remains in the Fulton County Jail without bond.