Family pleads for Fort Valley woman's return home

Family and law enforcement are looking for a missing woman who was last seen in Fort Valley.

The Warner Robins Police Department was alerted to Sierra Taylor's disappearance on Dec. 15. Since then, her vehicle has been spotted on flock cameras in the DeKalb County area.

Police told FOX 5 the woman called home on Dec. 19 and told her mother she was fine, but the family believes something is not right.

Officers are urging Sierra to contact their office as soon as possible.