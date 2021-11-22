Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 7:15 PM EST, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Mattie's Call issued for missing Forest Park woman with Alzheimer's

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:49PM
Forest Park
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Carolyn Brown (Forest Park Police Department)

FOREST PARK, Ga. - Update: Forest Park police have found Carolyn Brown safe and have canceled the Mattie's Call.

Forest Park police need your help finding a 69-year-old woman who has been missing since Monday morning.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Officials say 69-year-old Carolyn Brown was last seen around 8 a.m. at her home on the 5300 block of Lee Circle in Forest Park.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued since officials say Brown suffers from Alzheimer's.

Brown is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of 125 pounds. She has red-colored hair and brown eyes.

The missing senior was last seen wearing a black jacket with brown fur and black pants.

If you see Carolyn Brown, please call 911 or the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141.  

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS