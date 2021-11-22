Mattie's Call issued for missing Forest Park woman with Alzheimer's
FOREST PARK, Ga. - Update: Forest Park police have found Carolyn Brown safe and have canceled the Mattie's Call.
Forest Park police need your help finding a 69-year-old woman who has been missing since Monday morning.
Officials say 69-year-old Carolyn Brown was last seen around 8 a.m. at her home on the 5300 block of Lee Circle in Forest Park.
A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued since officials say Brown suffers from Alzheimer's.
Brown is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of 125 pounds. She has red-colored hair and brown eyes.
The missing senior was last seen wearing a black jacket with brown fur and black pants.
If you see Carolyn Brown, please call 911 or the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141.
_____
