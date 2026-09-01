Missing veteran has not contacted family since July jail release

article

The Brief Rockdale County deputies need help locating missing 43-year-old Marlena Perrin. The missing veteran has not contacted family since her July release on bond. Relatives worry for her safety as she is currently unmedicated for mental health.



A search is underway for a 43-year-old veteran who disappeared after being released from jail in Rockdale County.

Rockdale County missing veteran

What we know:

Marlena Perrin was released on bond from the Rockdale County Jail on July 17. The 43-year-old veteran has not contacted her family since leaving the facility.

Deputies said Perrin has mental health concerns and is not taking her prescribed medication. Relatives said she has made no self-harm threats, but they are deeply concerned because she typically stays in close contact with her children. Investigators consider her a critical missing person based on her health needs and sudden disappearance.

Deputies describe Perrin as a Black woman with brown eyes and black hair. She stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds.

Marlena Perrin search details

What we don't know:

Investigators have not reported any sightings of Perrin since her release. Authorities have not disclosed what clothing she wore or which direction she traveled after leaving the jail.

Rockdale sheriff contact info

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact Investigator Colleen Jones at 770-278-8156 or by email at colleen.jones@rockdalecountyga.gov.