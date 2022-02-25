Missing 70-year-old Union City woman last seen on traffic camera

article

Union City police need the public's help finding a 70-year-old woman who has been missing for over 12 hours.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 70-year-old Jacqueline Stone. According to police, Stone's red 2012 Kia Forte was last spotted by traffic cameras around Forest Park around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say Stone suffers from a severe form of dementia.

The missing woman is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 135 pounds. She has thin short hair but could be wearing a black, shoulder-length wig.

Jacqueline Stone's car (Union City Police Department)

Stone's car has the license plate CEW5906. It is not known what she was wearing when she disappeared.

If you have seen or know anything that can help police make sure Jacqueline Stone is safe, please call 911 immediately or the Union City Police Department at 779-964-1333.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement



