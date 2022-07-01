Sheriff: Missing Newton County twins may have been taken by mother

article

The Newton County Sheriff's Office is searching for two twins who have been missing for multiple days.

Officials say that 15-year-old Komira and Lamarion Sanders have been missing since June 28.

Investigators believe the children were taken by their mother, Coreshea Aberdeen, who has no legal right to their custody.

Officials say Lamarion is 5-feet-11-inches tall and Komira is 5-feet-7-inches tall.

They may be traveling in a white Ford Tahoe and are believed to have cross state lines.

If you have any information that could help find the twins, please call investigators at 678-625-1418.