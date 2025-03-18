Missing teen found in Union City motel, man arrested for trafficking

The Brief 16-year-old missing teen rescued from extended-stay motel Active sex ads discovered featuring teen on adult websites 22-year-old Stockbridge man arrested for sex trafficking



A 22-year-old Stockbridge man has been arrested in connection with an ongoing commercial sex trafficking investigation, authorities announced.

What we know:

Unique Patterson was taken into custody on March 14 and charged with Interference With Custody after investigators found a missing 16-year-old girl with him at an extended-stay motel in Union City.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, along with Clayton County and Gwinnett County police, located the teen, who had been reported missing from Gwinnett County. Authorities discovered that she had active sex ads on adult websites dating back to January 2025, indicating her involvement in commercial sex trafficking.

The teen was medically cleared at a local hospital before being placed in the custody of Georgia DFCS.

Patterson was booked into the Fulton County Jail, and investigators say additional charges are expected as the case develops.

What they're saying:

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat emphasized the seriousness of the case and the commitment to protecting vulnerable individuals.

"I want to be clear, the exploitation of minors will not be tolerated," Labat stated. "I commend our investigators for working with local, state, and federal partners to protect the innocent and bring those who prey on vulnerable populations to justice."

This remains an active investigation, and authorities are continuing to pursue further leads.