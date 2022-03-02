Young Georgia mother, toddler missing since Monday

article

Family members said they are concerned after a 23-year-old Bibb County woman and her 2-year-old daughter haven’t been seen since Monday.

Tamya De’Anna Alexander and her daughter, Serenity Williams, were reported missing on Tuesday. Both mother and toddler were last around noon on Monday in the 1900 block of Vining Circle getting into a blue BMW, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said.

Tamya is described by deputies as being 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing 225 pounds, with dark hair, and brown eyes.

Deputies describe Serenity as having dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees her or knows there whereabouts is asked to call 911, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

