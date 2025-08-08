Missing in South Fulton: 16-year-old girl with brain tumor, history of seizures
article
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - The South Fulton Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl and her mother says she has a brain tumor and history of seizures.
What we know:
According to South Fulton PD, Nyla Colon was last seen on July 27 at around 12:30 a.m. near Roosevelt Highway and Mallory Road.
She was wearing a Lilo & Stitch hoodie and black shoes at the time.
Nyla is 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.
What you can do:
Anyone with information should contact Detective E. Allen at 470-693-2707 or send an email to erica.allen@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.