Missing South Carolina man last seen in northeast Georgia

Police are searching for a South Carolina man who has been missing for more than a week and was last seen in northeast Georgia.

Ronald Gentry was last seen on Nov. 7 at the McDonald’s in Lavonia between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., the Lavonia Police Department said. Police said Gentry told his family in West Union, South Carolina that he was doing a job in the area and was dropped off by one of his stepsons.

Gentry has not been heard or seen from since.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or the Lavonia Police Department at 706-356-4848.

