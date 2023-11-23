Missing Roswell man with dementia walked away from home on Thanksgiving, police say

article

The Roswell Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a 73-year-old man who wandered away from his home on Thanksgiving.

Gary Butler has dementia and walked away from his home in the 12000 block of Wildwood Springs Drive, between Trailside Court and Flowing Spring Trail, around 1:30 p.m.

He is 6 feet tall and was last known to be wearing a plaid shirt with a puffy black jacket and gray pants.

"We would encourage anyone in the Wildwood Springs or Mountain Park area to check their property (including any unlocked vehicles) for Mr. Butler," the department stated.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department immediately at 770-640-4100.