Mattie's Call issued for missing 15-year-old Riverdale girl

Clayton County police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Breanna Browning was last seen around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday at her home in the 1000 block of Garden Lake Drive in Riverdale, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

Browning has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, police say.

She is described by police as being 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue shorts, and black and white Shaq tennis shoes.

Anyone is asked to call 911 or contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747

