Missing: Police search for Kennesaw teen with autism last seen walking his dog

Authorities are searching for a missing 15-year-old Kennesaw boy last seen around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Brantley Thacker was walking his dog in the Woodlands of Kennesaw neighborhood near the intersection of Hickory Knoll Trail and Cobb Parkway, according to the Kennesaw Police Department.

Thacker has been diagnosed with Autism, ADHD, and ODD, according to police.

He is described as 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighing about 105 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy-blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and blue croc shoes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.