Scammers targeting metro Atlanta owners of missing pets

Metro Atlanta officials are warning residents about a scam targeting pet owners whose furry friends have gone missing. What makes matters worse, the scammers are using Cobb County Animal Services to pull off the scam.

"If someone has lost a pet, they're very emotionally vulnerable," said Ross Cavitt, communications director of Cobb County.

When someone's pet goes missing, they often put up "missing" signs along the side of the road or post their missing pet on social media with a photo of the animal and a phone number. That's where the scammers get all the information they need.

"Scammers pick up on that and will call this person back and say ‘Animal Services has found your dog or cat, but it has a rather expensive medical bill,’" Cavitt said.

The scammer tells the owner they have to pay the medical bill - which is sometimes in the hundreds of dollars - before they can have their pet back.

"We do have stray animals come in, and sometimes they are injured, and we are able to contact the owner, but we would never ask for money over the phone," said Steve Hammond, director of Cobb County Animal Services.

There was a similar scam in Cobb County in the summer of 2022. At that time, the scammers cloned the phone number of Animal Services and even used the name of the shelter manager.

This time around, the caller uses the name Jack Richardson and says he's with Cobb County Animal Services.

The scam has been going around Cobb County for several weeks. Some pet owners have fallen for it. Animal Services isn't happy about it either.

"It hurts the trust with our Animal Services folks. It's obviously disturbing to our folks, disturbing to pet owners who just want their pet back," said Cavitt.

County officials say if your pet is missing, and you get a call from someone saying they're with Animal Services and you need to send money. Hang up, call Animal Services directly, and ask if they've seen your pet.