Mattie's Call issued for missing Atlanta 72-year-old

article

Atlanta Police say they need the public's help in the search for a missing 72-year-old man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Gaetano Varuni was last seen in the area of La France Street in northeast Atlanta, according to authorities. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and blue shoes.

Varuni has white hair, stands 6-feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.