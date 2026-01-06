Cobb County awarded $8.5M federal grant to overhaul dangerous roadways

The Brief Cobb County received an $8.5 million federal grant to improve safety on its most dangerous roads. Officials are targeting a high-crash corridor including Pat Mell, Olive Springs, and Windy Hill roads. Planned upgrades include lighting, crosswalks, and roundabouts to slow traffic and increase pedestrian visibility.



Cobb County has been awarded an $8.5 million federal grant to improve safety on local streets, focusing on a corridor where crashes occur up to four times more often than on other county roads.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All program. Cobb County Department of Transportation officials said they will use the money to target the most dangerous areas identified in a recent safety plan.

What they're saying:

Cobb DOT Director Drew Raessler said the focus will be on the corridor including Pat Mell Road, Olive Springs Road and Windy Hill Road. The area is known for a high number of intersections and heavy pedestrian traffic.

The grant will fund infrastructure designed to slow drivers and protect people on foot. Planned improvements include new stop signs, lighting, sidewalks and crosswalks. Officials are also considering the installation of medians or roundabouts.

Raessler noted that while the goal is to reduce speeds to the posted limit, the county must also ensure that emergency vehicles can navigate the area without delays.

"We look at ways we can slow vehicles down closer to the speed limit but make sure emergency vehicles can get to emergencies quickly," Raessler said.

What's next:

The department plans to work with the community to determine the exact placement of safety features, noting that every area has unique needs. Raessler said the ultimate goal is "to make sure when people go to work, when they go to school that they get there safely and they can get home safely too."

While a final completion date has not been set, engineering work is expected to begin this year. Raessler said the county intends to have the improvements in place as soon as possible.