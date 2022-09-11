Missing Ohio teen found safe in Atlanta, FBI reports

article

According to FBI Atlanta, 17-year-old Emma Linek from Cleveland has finally been located and is safe.

Emma reportedly walked into a local police department late Sunday afternoon and was reunited with her father.

Details have not been provided regarding why the teen left Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, nor the identity of the man she was reportedly seen with.

"FBI Atlanta appreciates the help of the media and public in spreading her picture and alerting law enforcement about her possible locations," said an FBI Atlanta representative.