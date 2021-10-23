Clayton County police issue Mattie's Call for missing Mississippi woman believed to be in Georgia

article

Clayton County police are seeking the public's assistance in their search for an endangered missing Missippi woman.

According to authorities, officers went to the 3400 block of Mt. Zion Road in Stockbridge around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday to investigate a suspicious vehicle. Officers said the car's tag number matched to 21-year-old Kayla Barnett out of Mississippi.

Barnett was not with the vehicle when officers arrived. Police say Barnett is believed to have a medical condition that possibly impairs her judgment.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Police describe Barnett as a woman with brown hair, brown eyes, 5 feet and 4 inches tall, and weighing around 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black dress, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information on Barnett's whereabouts should contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

