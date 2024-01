article

DeKalb County police are looking for a man who has been missing since Jan. 9.

63-year-old Matthew Forbes was last seen leaving 3700 block of Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker on Jan. 9.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have seen him, call 911 or the Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.