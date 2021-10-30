Missing man left hospital after being transported to wrong facility, police say

article

Police in Clayton County issued a Mattie's Call for a man missing from Southern Regional Medical Center on Friday evening.

Police said Telvis Gainous was accidentally transported to the incorrect facility on Friday, and he left the 200 block of Medical Center Drive at around 7:13 p.m. without supervision while waiting to be transported elsewhere.

Police said Gainous is 36 years old with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6-foot-1 weighs 200 pounds. Police said Gainous was last seen wearing a hospital shirt, white socks and no shoes.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Telvis Gainous is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

