Police: Forest Park 13-year-old disappears after leaving home without permission

Forest Park police need your help finding a 13-year-old girl who disappeared Tuesday morning.

Officials say on 13-year-old Jessica Caulker left her home on the 4200 block of Jonesboro Road around 4 a.m. without her parents' permission. She hasn't been seen since.

The missing teen is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of around 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown what Jessica was wearing at the time of her disappearance or where she could have been going.

If you have any information that could help with the search for Jessica Caulker, please call the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141.

