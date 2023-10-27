MISSING: Hector Rolon in Gwinnett County

article

Hector Rolon, 77, is missing in Gwinnett County and the police department is asking the public to help them find him.

Rolon was last seen around 3 a.m. leaving his apartment in the 1300 block of Lawrenceville Highway in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

He was wearing an Atlant Falcons ball cap with dark-colored brim, blue blazer, gray pants and blue and white sneakers.

Rolon is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and a gray beard.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, call 911.