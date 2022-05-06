Mattie's Call issued for 17-year-old Jonesboro girl missing since April

article

Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Felicia Gren was last seen at 10 p.m. on April 30 in the 6600 block of Chason Woods Court in Jonesboro, the Clayton County Police Department said.

Gren is described by police as being 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Police said she suffers from depression.

Advertisement

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.