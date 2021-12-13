Police searching for missing 79-year-old Henry County woman

article

Police in Henry County are searching for a missing 79-year-old woman who investigators consider a critical missing person.

Dorothy Bryant was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday driving a red 2009 Cadillac Escalade with Georgia tag DP1FDR, the Henry County Police Department said.

Bryant is described by police as being 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with brown eyes, and curly gray hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with green/teal and white striped pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911, Det. B. Barefoot at 770-288-8278 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____