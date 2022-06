article

Police are searching for a 68-year-old woman not seen in more than one week.

Deborah Jackson was last seen on May 31 near the 1900 block of Tally Ho Drive in Atlanta, police said.

She is about 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jeans and black Crocs.

Anyone who's seen her is asked to call police at 770-724-7710.