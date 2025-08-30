Missing Cobb County man with Alzheimer’s found safe
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police said they found a man who had been missing since Friday night.
What we know:
Officers said they found Elmer Chesser on Sunday morning in "reasonably good health." Officials said Chesser, 81, was reported missing around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Haddonfield Court in Powder Springs.
The backstory:
A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, was issued late Saturday evening.
Chesser was last seen wearing dark blue shorts, a light blue T-shirt, a light-colored baseball cap, white socks and slide-type sandals. Police said the photo above shows him in that exact outfit.
Family members told FOX 5 that officers brought in K-9s to search, and that Chesser has Alzheimer’s.
The Source: Information in this article came from Cobb Police and Chesser's family.