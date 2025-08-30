Expand / Collapse search

Missing Cobb County man with Alzheimer’s found safe

By
Updated  August 31, 2025 12:36pm EDT
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Cobb County police are searching for Elmer James Chesser, last seen Aug. 29, 2025. 

The Brief

    • Officers said they had found Elmer James Chesser, 81, who was reported missing around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. 
    • Police said Chesser was found in "reasonably good health" on Sunday morning. 
    • Family members said Chesser has Alzheimer’s.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police said they found a man who had been missing since Friday night.

What we know:

Officers said they found Elmer Chesser on Sunday morning in "reasonably good health." Officials said Chesser, 81, was reported missing around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Haddonfield Court in Powder Springs.

The backstory:

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, was issued late Saturday evening.

Chesser was last seen wearing dark blue shorts, a light blue T-shirt, a light-colored baseball cap, white socks and slide-type sandals. Police said the photo above shows him in that exact outfit.

Family members told FOX 5 that officers brought in K-9s to search, and that Chesser has Alzheimer’s.

The Source: Information in this article came from Cobb Police and Chesser's family. 

Cobb CountyMissing PersonsNews