Missing Cobb County man with Alzheimer’s found safe

article

The Brief Officers said they had found Elmer James Chesser, 81, who was reported missing around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. Police said Chesser was found in "reasonably good health" on Sunday morning. Family members said Chesser has Alzheimer’s.



Cobb County police said they found a man who had been missing since Friday night.

What we know:

Officers said they found Elmer Chesser on Sunday morning in "reasonably good health." Officials said Chesser, 81, was reported missing around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Haddonfield Court in Powder Springs.

The backstory:

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, was issued late Saturday evening.

Chesser was last seen wearing dark blue shorts, a light blue T-shirt, a light-colored baseball cap, white socks and slide-type sandals. Police said the photo above shows him in that exact outfit.

Family members told FOX 5 that officers brought in K-9s to search, and that Chesser has Alzheimer’s.